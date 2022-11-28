Bizarre Things That Happened During Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’s Filming

As you may know, swimming pools were among the public spaces where blacks and other people of color were historically excluded during America’s shameful period of segregation and beyond, as detailed by USA Today. This left a lasting impact on many of those communities, as a significant number of people never learned to swim — and that included Ryan Coogler, star Lupita Nyong’o, and much of the cast of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Coogler was aware of the fact that this was an obstacle that had to be overcome before production could begin. Speaking to Variety in November 2022, Coogler joked that prior to the shoot, his swimming skills were merely knowing how to “stay alive” in the water. But, he argued, unless the director was willing to get wet, one could hardly expect the cast and crew to dive in, so to speak. “When the camera is in the water, the actors are in the water, I have to be in that too,” he said, explaining that being in the deep water was a “wild feeling” at first until he got used to it Imagining inflating his lungs to increase flotation.

Nyong’o admitted she was “not a confident swimmer” before making the film, but the deep diving and breath control training provided by the film’s consultants helped. Now, Nyong’o says all of that hard work paid off and that in the end she was glad she was able to acquire “a lifelong skill.”