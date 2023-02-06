Billions Set To Become A Universe For Showtime With A Possible Four Spin-Offs (With The Worst Titles)

As recently announced, Showtime and Paramount are merging their operations to become the newly named Paramount+ on Showtime. With the two entertainment companies working together, Paramount Global exec Chris McCarthy seems likely hoping to turn Billions into a multi-series franchise in the same way he helped transform Paramount’s neo-Western smash Yellowstone into 1883”. 1923″ and pending “6666” iterations (according to The Hollywood Reporter).

With its essential narrative foundation of obscenely wealthy and powerful financial titans playing a high-stakes game of cat and mouse with the legal and regulatory bodies tasked with the never-ending task of keeping them honest, “Billions” seems like tailor-made for franchising. The show’s basic premise certainly lends itself to endless permutations of rampant capitalism and its aftermath. With such a promising legacy to build on, it’s perhaps a little disappointing that the spin-off titles mentioned so far are, yes, “Millions” and “Trillions,” as detailed in the same The Hollywood Reporter article that was mentioned above. Still, the prospect of more big-money capers makes the prospect of a broader “billion dollar” universe something to look forward to.