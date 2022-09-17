Bill Murray Spoke About The Sad Reality Of Suiting Up Again In Ghostbusters: Afterlife

It’s been more than 30 years since the release of the first two “Ghostbusters” movies, and according to Bill Murray, getting dressed isn’t as easy as it used to be. A lot of it has to do with that iconic proton pack. During an interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Murray said, “It hurt. It was a big pain hitting the ground with that thing on your back. And then you have to turn around like a dead bug and try to get up while I carry a vacuum cleaner. Murray added that the proton packs in Ghostbusters: Afterlife aren’t as heavy as those originally worn in 1984’s Ghostbusters, but he joked that it wouldn’t make much of a difference given the team’s current physical strength.

Younger Ghostbusters: Afterlife stars Finn Wolfhard and Mckenna Grace also spoke about the weight of the proton packs in an interview with Today. “They are very heavy. They’re about 20 pounds and they have the lighter ones. So they weigh about 10 [pounds]’ Grace said.

While it’s currently unclear if Murray will be pulling back on that Proton pack any time soon, Sony and Ghost Corps have announced several new projects to expand the popular franchise. These include an animated film and a sequel to Ghostbusters: Afterlife.