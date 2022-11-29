Biggest Unanswered Questions In Where The Crawdads Sing

“Where the Crawdads Sing” hinges a lot on its central conflict, which is whether or not Kya will be convicted of murder, the idea that she is greatly despised and ostracized by the townspeople. When the verdict is read, one half expects the inherent prejudices to prevail, like in a courtroom drama similar to To Kill a Mockingbird. But instead of deep racial tensions, “Where the Crawdads Sing” is about everyone hating Kya because she grew up…in the swamp? Do you like birds?

Aside from some eloquent things that Kya’s friendly attorney Tom Milton (David Strathairn) says in court about not trusting outsiders, the reasons why everyone is immediately suspicious of Kya isn’t clear. Her status as an orphan who has lived alone for years seems to inspire more sympathy than contempt. It doesn’t help sway disbelief that star Daisy Edgar-Jones is never really made to resemble the semi-wild “Marsh Girl” everyone seems to be talking about. At a certain point, Kya is a beautiful young woman, a published author, and a locally renowned self-taught naturalist, which is probably more than most townsfolk can boast of. Without a deeper understanding of her psychology, the prejudice against Kya seems to exist only because the story demands it.