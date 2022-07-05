Biggest Unanswered Questions From Stranger Things Season 4 Vol. 2

One of the most intriguing new revelations about Upside Down comes early in Vol. 2″ when Joyce (Winona Ryder), Hopper (David Harbour) and Murray (Brett Gelman) encounter a mysterious substance floating around in the Russian prison. These particles are eerily reminiscent of the shadow monster aka Mind Flayer that Will (Noah Schnapp) possessed in Season 2. Murray realizes that the particles are “they,” meaning the spore-like particles are Inside the Demogorgons and other terrifying creatures from the hellish Upside Down.

Vecna, aka Henry, aka One, also gives us a bit of clarity when she fights Eleven in Max’s (Sadie Sink) mind. Explaining his sinister origins in the Upside Down, Vecna ​​tells Eleven that he “saw a means of realizing my potential; transcending my human form” while gazing upon a cloud of particles belonging to the species resembles that seen in the Russian prison. In a flashback, Henry tames the shadow particles with his telekinetic powers to outline the Mind Flayer, evolving into the predatory nightmare we now know as Vecna. Eleven is horrified to find that the Mind Flayer and Vecna ​​are essentially one and the same.

With the spores now infesting Hawkins, we shudder to think how Vecna’s power of possession will grow in Season 5 and who his next infected victims will be.