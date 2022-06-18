Biggest Unanswered Questions From Seinfeld

While George has held a string of jobs over the course of “Seinfeld,” often resulting in his being fired for absolutely reckless violations, his most memorable job on the show was with the New York Yankees. George’s line manager is Herr Wilhelm, a manager who is showing signs of degenerative dementia while George continues to work under him. However, one of the most puzzling tasks Wilhelm George set to perform was one the nature of which is still unknown.

During the Season 7 two-part episode “The Bottle Deposit,” Wilhelm gives George instructions for the task while he is in the bathroom, believing George is listening to him. Already feeling that he is asking for clarification about his work too often, George tries to tactfully learn what his important job is by studying any casual clues he can glean from Wilhelm. Ultimately, Wilhelm completes the mysterious assignment himself, but believes George did it. Yankees owner George Steinbrenner believes the result is the work of a madman and institutionalized George for it. Despite the apparent insanity of the assignment, what Wilhelm completed is never revealed.