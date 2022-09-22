Big Sky Viewers Now Understand What Supernatural Fans Already Knew About Jensen Ackles

Shortly before the premiere of Big Sky Season 3, a Twitter account with the handle @SoldierBoyFan – in reference to Jensen Ackles’ character in The Boys – was created. tweeted a photo of his Big Sky character with the caption, “Show me a sheriff hotter than #BeauArlen.” This received more than 1,000 likes.

Likewise, on the day that “Big Sky” Season 3 Episode 1 premiered, Twitter users @mismatched wrote: “Good God. Watch a little Big Sky. Jensen Ackles has to be one of the sexiest men I’ve ever seen,” and received more than 500 likes in total.

Meanwhile, the comments below a Season 3 trailer on YouTube mostly consist of users who are also smitten with Ackles’ beau Arlen. For example, one user commented, “The Ackles Effect. In love with this man and the show.”

Big Sky showrunner Elwood Reid even pointed out Ackles’ tremendous popularity in an interview about Season 3 with Entertainment Weekly. “He’s one of those guys I’ve always loved. He’s someone my daughter and my wife like, and a lot of guys like him,” Reid said. “I had heard nothing but raves from people who worked with him – what a great guy he was.”

This over-the-top praise for Ackles is reminiscent of the actor’s enthusiastic reception among Supernatural fans — a thread on the Supernatural subreddit commemorating his birthday, for example, garnered around 3,000 upvotes. So as Big Sky progresses, a whole new wave of Ackles fans could well emerge.