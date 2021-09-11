President Joe Biden has announced a new action plan to combat the COVID-19 outbreak. The plan will be fueled by the development of the delta form of the virus. Among other things, it mandates vaccines for federal employees and contractors, and certain healthcare workers.

Biden’s Proposal To Deal With The Delta Variant Epidemic Includes Many Vital Components.

It also mandates weekly vaccinations or testing for employees at companies with 100 or more employees. It also recommends that large venues require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test. The proposal also includes suggestions for how to keep schools open throughout the school year.

The following are the most critical components of the plan:

MANDATES FOR VACCINE

Given that there are exceptions, all government employees and contractors must be immunized against the flu. Employees of private companies with 100 or more employees will undergo weekly vaccinations or drug testing. Employers are required to give employees paid time off for vaccinations.

Hospitals, clinics, and other institutions that receive Medicare and Medicaid reimbursements must vaccinate about 17 million healthcare employees annually.

Head Start early childhood education and other government education programs employing about 300,000 people must be immunized.

Institutions and Events

It is recommended that governors impose immunization requirements for school district workers. Federal funding for extensive testing in schools will continue to be provided by the federal government.

Sports stadiums, concert halls, and other big event venues are being encouraged to demand evidence of vaccination or a negative COVID test before admitting spectators.

BOOSTERS

Beginning the week of September 20, federal agencies will set the foundation for a seamless booster injection campaign, which is expected to start the following week, assuming the Food and Drug Administration approves or permits the boosters.

Masks and Testing

The use of facemasks will continue to be required for interstate travel and in government facilities. Airlines, trains, and other modes of transportation that refuse to wear masks will face double penalties from the Transportation Security Administration.

The program will be extended, to reach the goal of 10,000 pharmacies providing free testing. Walmart, Amazon, and Kroger will all be offering COVID testing at no cost to customers, representing a 35 percent discount for them.

Covid care

The Pentagon plans to increase military medical personnel to assist local hospitals that viral patients overrun.

Monoclonal antibodies used to treat COVID-19 will see a 50 percent increase in shipments from federal agencies. To assist with the administration of the therapies, medical teams will be sent.

Economic

According to the Department of Commerce, the maximum loan amount for small companies impacted by the pandemic will be raised to $2 million from the present level of $500,000.

Most individuals are protected from becoming sick by vaccinations, but no vaccine is 100 percent effective in preventing illness. The COVID-19 virus may infect a small percentage of people who have had their vaccination; this is known as breakthrough infection; however, the symptoms are likely to be milder in these individuals. Therefore, if you reside in an area where COVID-19 transmission is prevalent, it is advised that you take extra measures to protect yourself and your family. If you have been wholly vaccinated but are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, you should consult with your doctor to determine if you should be tested for the virus.