Better Call Saul Fans Speak Out On The Ideal Ending Of Saul And Kim

A few months ago (specifically before the events of the last midseason finale), a Better Call Saul fan, u/iowntoomanynotebooks, took to Reddit to offer a possible theory for Kim’s fate — and how much they love Jimmy and Kim’s relationship at it. They wrote, “I feel like it’s grounded and real, and I really admire how true writing to these characters has been all along.” In their theory, Kim plans to leave Jimmy after he’s halfway through his Sandpiper – received money.

However, this was quickly disputed by another fan, u/1_aftermagnacarta, who disagreed with the idea but was totally fine with the couple’s relationship. They wrote, “I agree, I LOVE their relationship.” In a follow-up comment, u/1_aftermagnacarta outlined their ideal scenario for the show’s ending: “I’d like to think Kim and Jimmy would stay together the whole time, but realistically it probably won’t happen… Of course, I hope like everyone else for a reunion between Kim and Gene at the end. I don’t want a super tragic ending, my heart can’t take it!”

Interestingly, u/Manhattan_Writer posted a similar theory about Kim’s plans to take the money and leave Jimmy on the day the midseason finale aired, speculating that Kim may never have gotten over Jimmy’s being her during the plot against Kevin Wachtel (Rex Linn). However, fans once again jumped in to offer proof that Kim genuinely loves Jimmy, with the most notable proof being how distraught Kim was when Jimmy went missing in the desert. She also risked her own life to get information about Jimmy’s whereabouts from Lalo.