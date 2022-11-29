BETA’s Resistance! Release Date & More

The anime has reached the point where the BETA needs to act wisely before it causes more problems. However, in Episode 9 of Muv Luv Alternative Season 2, they have to work on their skills to deal with the Valkyrie. However, they are stronger than before. Meanwhile, the other forces will do their best to stop them. Can you take care of it? Also, there’s a good chance BETA will lose to the Valkyrie. Read on to find out more.

The upcoming episode will focus on the war between BETA and Valkyrie. Defense Forces will do their best to protect the Laser class. You must stop Takeru, who will continue to distract the squadron. To make it challenging for them. However, the IJA will do its best to prevent the Defense Forces from protecting their population.

Muv Luv Alternate Season 2 Episode 9: What Will Happen Next?

In the upcoming episode, BETA will do their best to stop Valkyries. They must devise a plan to stop Takeru before they set out to stop the Valkyries’ line of defenses. But it will be a challenge to fight Valkyries as they are stronger than they expected. However, the BETA resistance is strong, so it won’t be easy for the enemies to break through. To stop BETA, they must come up with another plan and outsmart everyone.

Meanwhile, Valkyries will go to the Laser class to begin their mission. But IJA seems to stop them, leading to a fight between the forces. However, Takeru will guide Valkyrie in dealing with her enemies. It will lead to a massive clash between the armed forces. But things will be different. Dealing with Takeru will not be easy at all. Takeru will use a different trick to tackle BETA and the other forces.

A short summary!

The eighth episode of Muv Luv Alternative Season 2 focused on the IJA and UN attack on Sadogashima. While Susano-O and Valkyries landed on one side of the island, the IJA began a major diversionary landing on the other side. Despite the heavy loss, human forces made remarkable progress and the UN group managed to breach the hive. However, the BETA managed to attack and destroy the UN group in the hive and prepared their entire forces.

They later marched toward the Susano-O’s firing position. With the Valkyries being the only defensive force between Susano-O and the BETA, they devised a plan to injure the BETA Vanguard. Valkyries then destroyed both forces before defeating the Laser class BETA in the rear. But the BETA resistance was effective. So Takeru decided to work as decoy so that the Valkyries could reach the laser class.

BETA will find a way to retreat and deal with the changes caused by the Valkyries. Muv Luv Alternative Season 2 Episode 9 will air on December 1, 2022 at 0.55am JST. Local Japanese audiences can stream it on Fuji TVs + Ultra while international audiences can stream it on Crunchyroll.