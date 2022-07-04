Best light novel I’ve read in Summer 2022!

Their forma shows what happens when technology is designed to save you at the expense of your privacy. Credit: Mareho Kikuishi

Since I’ve been working at Anime Geek, I’ve encountered tons of great stories. I usually prefer reading manga, but the light novel for Your Forma is awesome!

There is very little info dumping, and each chapter grabs your attention and doesn’t let go. So if you like alternative sci-fi stories, don’t miss Your Forma.

Can Echiaka and Harold solve the case? Credit: Mareho Kikuishi

What makes your format so special?

In another 2023, humanity has overcome many obstacles. Not only can you use social media and the internet and you have an android that looks like a human helping you.

However, you can do this without buying a new computer, phone, or anything that reconnects to Wi-Fi. Instead, you’ll need surgery to implant a smart thread in your brain.

It’s perfectly safe until people figure out how to hack it and you end up getting sick or dying. But luckily there is a way for people to help you.

The Electrocrime Investigators can get into your brain and figure out how you got sick and catch whoever is responsible before anyone else gets hurt. The only problem is that they can see and hear everything.

Everything you see, hear, taste, smell, touch and feel is seen and you may not be able to refuse. Enter Echika and Harlod, the investigators responsible for catching criminals using technology against us.

Physical vs Digital

One of the overarching themes in Your Forma is what defines “real”. The androids are called Amicus, and Harlod is one.

And Echika hates Amicus for reasons that will be explained towards the end of volume one. But many people hate amicus, and others find most forms of technology gross and unnecessary.

The most extreme cases are called “Luddites” and see Amicus as a robot. Everything they say and do is based on programming.

They exist to serve people; therefore, they do not deserve rights or equal treatment. Echika isn’t that bad, but her dissatisfaction with working with Harlod is evident and persists for most of the book.

But the ending ties everything together beautifully and I can’t wait to read the next one! If you’re buying an e-book, I recommend reading Your Forma on a big screen.

I use the Kindle app on my phone which does a good job of displaying the pictures and story. But the character bios up front were too small to read, and Your Forma is a story you’ll want all your information on.

An astute person will tell you who the mastermind of book one is, but his motive is cleverly hidden behind the scenes until the end. If you would like to read more about Your Forma, please click the link to my article about it here.