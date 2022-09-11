Berserk art director Shichirou Kobayashi passes away 

Guts as portrayed in the 1997 Berserk anime adaptation. Photo credit: OLM Studios

Shichirou Kobayashi (Shichirō Kobayashi), the art director behind some of the greatest anime series, has passed away at the age of 89.

The prolific filmmaker, whose career began in 1964, has worked on popular anime franchises including Berserk, Lupine the Third, Urusei Yatsura and many more. All of these works have had a significant impact on the genre over the years.

Kobayashi died of heart failure. The anime community has lost a groundbreaking creator who helped introduce stellar animated universes to countless people worldwide.

Shichirou Kobayashi continues

The revelation was confirmed in a tweet from director/writer Tomomi Mochizuki, who collaborated with Kobayashi on the anime Yokohama Kaidashi Kikou: Quiet Country Cafe:

Shichirou Kobayashi died on August 25 at the age of 89. Of all the staff I have had the pleasure of meeting, he was one of the most delightful I have had the pleasure of knowing so intimately. We mourned his passing last night as we saw some of the best artwork in the history of animation in his own work Yokohama Kaidashi Kikou: Quiet Country Cafe. Thank you Shichirou for all the years of your service. Tomomi Mochizuki

Who was Shichirou Kobayashi?

Shichirou Kobayashi was born on August 30, 1932 in Hokkaido. He received his degree from Musashino Art University but decided to become an elementary school teacher. In 1967 he began working for Toei Douga (now Toei Animation).

Kobayashi worked briefly at Gendai Seisaku Shudan (1968), a studio specializing in background art, before founding his studio, Kobayashi Production. In 1971 he completed his first project as an art director – an adaptation of Shin Obake no Q-Tarou by Fujiko Fujio.

The Legendary Works of Shichirou Kobayashi

Kobayashi Production later provided animation support for the films Urusei Yatsura 2: Beautiful Dreamer and Urusei Yatsura 3: Remember My Love, Akira, Golgo 13 and Dirty Pair, among others. Other TV anime and movies also used the background graphics of these works.

Kobayashi acted as art director for the company’s latest project, which served as background artwork for JC Staff’s Tantei Opera Milky Holmes. After the company was dissolved, Kobayashi gave up the animation business entirely.

He was also a guest lecturer at Kobe Design University.

An image of Lupine the Third, The Castle of Cagliostro. Credit: TMS Entertainment

Kobayashi is particularly known for contributing to the development of the 1997 television series Berserk, which many anime fans believe is the best representation of the Band of the Hawk universe. The legendary art director also worked on Lupine The 3rd: The Castle of Cagliostro, possibly the most famous part of the franchise, which centers on the gentleman thief.

The 2010 anime series Detective Opera Milky Holmes – which portrays a new group of investigators looking to follow in Sherlock Holmes’ footsteps – was Kobayashi’s latest venture.

Throughout his career, Kobayashi had received numerous awards for his efforts in the anime industry, including the Tokyo International Anime Fair’s Award of Merit (2009) and the Nihon SF Taisho Award (1986). After that, Kobayashi won the Agency of Cultural Affairs Film Award of Merit in 2011.

Given the incredible body of work he leaves behind, it’s impossible to overstate Shichirou Kobayashi’s impact on the anime industry.

Our thoughts are with his friends and family at this difficult time.