Benedict Wong Shares His Thoughts On The MCU Series We’re All Waiting For

Of course, “She-Hulk” will naturally be about Jen. But with Wong’s constant involvement, fans are clamoring for more content about the Sopranos-loving character. The topic came up when Benedict Wong spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about his career in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. His performances have endeared him to fans, and now some are hoping creatives will pull the trigger on a Wong-centric series.

“I’m sure I can think of a few ideas,” Wong mused. However, the ‘Martian’ actor was particularly diplomatic when considering the option. In the past, he has said he’s pleased with Wong’s wonderful character development, but has stated that it’s not his choice. “It’s not up to me to push it. If you ever see someone, post the question there. I mean, look, I love playing this role and I think there’s so much more scope that we could go into with a series.” he concluded. Given the number of limited series tossed to Disney, it seems unlikely the MCU wouldn’t jump on a character as popular as Wong.

While the actor is unsure about directing his own series, the ideas he has for his character sound exciting. Whenever Marvel Studios decides to officially bring the X-Men on board, they have a volunteer (via JOE.ie).