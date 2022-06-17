Ben Stiller Reveals What Shook Him The Most When Making Zoolander 2

Recently, Ben Stiller was acclaimed for directing the Apple TV series “Severance,” a psycho-ramp drama in which individuals’ minds are fractured between work and domestic personalities, both aspects ignoring the other. With an impressive Critical Rating of 98% on Rotten Tomatoes, Severance’s success helps overshadow the critics and audiences who devastated Zoolander 2.

In a panel discussion with Stiller and other directors with The Hollywood Reporter, the group was asked if any of them suffered from imposter syndrome, which is a self-belief that one’s success is the result of chance or deception. Stiller replied, “Whenever I do something, I have no idea how people are going to accept it, how they’re going to handle it, or if they think it’s good or not. I don’t know if it’s imposter syndrome or just insecurity syndrome. This won’t go away. But as you get older and move on, you have the confidence to say, ‘I’m going to do this because I enjoy it.'”

In response, Dan Fogelman, best known for creating This Is Us, referred to his Life Itself film and said how proud he was of it, but acknowledged that the film fails in every way have. Fogelman then spoke about how failures like this cause psychological trauma, to which Stiller replied, “I had that exact experience on ‘Zoolander 2.’ It makes you question your own sense of what you think is good. That was what shook me the most. The worst has happened but I want to move on so I will. But much like his character in Zoolander, even failure can eventually lead to success — as Severance’s rave reviews attest.