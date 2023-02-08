Beginning Of The End! Release Date

After waiting for a new season for years, fans will finally catch up with the main story of Bofuri Season 2. Sally and Maple managed to lock themselves in a threat that won’t leave them for a long time. In line with a final release date for this week is Bofuri Season 2 Episode 5. And the episode will deal with the aftermath of Sally and Maple’s victory at the Tower Event. Are the two caught in some kind of trap? Here’s everything you need to know about the new episode.

In the following storyline, fans will learn many details about Episode 5’s confusing title. Tentacles are sure to make waves in the next episode. The only question that arises is how. Read on to find out!

Bofuri Season 2 Episode 5: What Will Happen Next?

The title of the next episode has been publicly announced. The Japanese title is “Bōgyo Tokka to Shokushu”, which translates to “Defense Specialization and Tentacles”. Now that Sally and Maple managed to win the event, it’s time to celebrate. The whole team will gather and congratulate each other on this milestone. On the other hand, the boss of the tower will not like such losses.

As such, a separate revenge plan could also be brewing in upcoming storylines. Right now, the bigger question is about the title. What is the meaning of tentacles in the following story? The answer to this question will make up most of the plot of Bofuri Season 2 Episode 5.

Summary of the previous episode!

The title of Bofuri Season 2 Episode 4 was “Maxing Defense and Tower Conquest”. The episode started with the beginning of the second day of the event. More people took part than on the first day. Maple and Sally were the first to appear in the episode. They quickly gathered the entire team and marched towards the tower. And this time, the tenth floor was the highest mark they had to climb by the end of the day.

As the team got down to the ground, they saw that their fight was with one of the strongest men in the arena. And that was none other than the chief of the Tower himself. Speech and power were his main powers. The last act of the episode introduced a serious cliffhanger to the story. We see Maple and Sally manage to bring this man down. But the cost of victory is now paid in lives.

Since there is no break for the new episode, the anticipation for this one increases. Bofuri Season 2 Episode 5 will be released in a few days. The final release date for the episode is February 8, 2023. All episodes of the anime will only be found on Funimation, now Crunchyroll, platforms. This section will be updated as soon as there is an update of the same. So keep an eye on The Anime Daily for more updates.