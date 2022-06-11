Beast Tamer release date on Crunchyroll confirmed for Fall 2022 by trailer PV, key visual

A clip of Rain and Kanade from the upcoming anime Beast Tamer. Credit: EMT Squared/YouTube

The fall 2022 anime season is gearing up for a good season, and the announcement of Beast Tamer’s release date has only made it better.

According to that official twitter For the series, the anime is scheduled to premiere in October 2022 and Crunchyroll will handle the North American streaming. An official trailer for the show has also been released.

The popular franchise has already produced several light novels as well as a manga adaptation, so it’s not surprising that an anime is on the way up.

Production will be handled by EMT Squared, a studio that has previously produced series such as Assassins Pride and has worked on series such as Sk8 the Infinity and WIT Studio’s Vinland Saga Season 1 (Studio MAPPA’s Vinland Saga Season 2 release date is confirmed for 2023) .

The Beast Tamer release date is set for October 2022. Photo credit: EMT Squared

What is the story of Beast Tamer about?

If you’ve never heard of this series or read anything about it, you might be wondering what the Beast Tamer anime will be about.

Originally based on the light novels by Suzu Miyama, Beast Tamer tells the story of Rain, a beast tamer who plots to defeat the Demon King. However, his plans are dashed when he is banished from his current hero group.

Soon he meets a girl named Kanade in a mortal battle with a monster. When she kills the monster with a single blow, he realizes that she is not just a girl, but a member of the Feline Spirit tribe – one of the strongest known species.

After making a contract with her, the two begin a new life as adventurers, only to attract the attention of not only the humans who banished him, but other powerful species as well.

【PV第1弾】TVアニメ「勇者パーティーを追放されたビーストテイマー、最強種の猫耳少弆と弆了

Who will be on the staff?

If you’re a fan of the Beast Tamer manga or curious about the series, you might be wondering who will be handling the anime adaptation.

Atsushi Nigorikawa is set to direct the series. You have previously worked on popular series such as Naruto and Kimi ni Todoke.

The series will be composed by Takashi Aoshima, who previously wrote for No Game, No Life and Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out (Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! Season 2 release date is 2022).

The character designer will be Shuhei Yamamoto. Her credits include Kemono Jihen and Kakushigoto.

The music for the series is composed by several different people, including Arisa Okehazama (Jujutsu Kaisen), Yuki Hayashi (Haikyu!!), and Naoyuki Chikatani.

Who will be in the Beast Tamer cast?

Few cast members have been announced on the official website so far.

Shoya Chiba plays Rain, a brave and gentle animal tamer who can make familiars. He has previously voiced characters on shows such as Fire Force (Fire Force Season 3 is in production), Classroom of the Elite (Classroom of the Elite Season 3 release date is 2023), and Horimiya.

Azumi Waki ​​of Tokyo Revengers (Season 2 of Tokyo Revengers is in production) and Zombie Land Saga stars as Kanade, a girl from the Feline Spirit tribe.

Rounding out the cast is Rumi Okubo, who will play a dragon girl named Tania. Okubo can be heard on shows like Fruits Basket and Komi Can’t Communicate.