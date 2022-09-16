Bayonetta 3 ‘Ways of the Witch’ 8-minute gameplay trailer revealed

Bayonetta is everyone’s favorite video game witch. And if she isn’t, she should be! Credit: PlatinumGames/Nintendo

Our favorite Umber Witch – Bayonetta – returns for another insanely action-packed adventure! On September 13th, 2022, we got a peek at Bayonetta 3 during the Nintendo Direct reveal. And what this gameplay trailer showed left us deeply impressed by the game’s well-implemented combat system.

But that shouldn’t surprise us since PlatinumGames – the game developer behind NieR: Automata – knows a thing or two about creating fun and intricate combat systems. And since one of PlatinumGames’ founders – Hideki Kamiya – also worked on Capcom’s Devil May Cry series, Bayonetta was always going to be great!

Additionally, Hideki Kamiya oversees the world and story of the latest chapter, and it seems Bayonetta will continue to show style, flair, and a brazen attitude in abundance.

Our fashionably late deceased witch will be making her way to the Nintendo Switch on October 28, 2022. And we can’t think of a better game for Halloween than Bayonetta 3. If you’re not looking forward to this release yet, check out the trailer below to see why it’s special:

But isn’t Bayonetta 3 just an over-glamorized beat-’em-up?

If you’ve already seen the trailer, you might be thinking that this is nothing more than a mindless button pounder. But since this is a Hideki-Kamiya game, it’s anything but. And that’s because Kamiya always adds layers of depth to its combat systems and other gameplay mechanics.

Bayonetta fights everywhere, even on trains. Credit: PlatinumGames/Nintendo

Forget the simple combo systems in River City Girls Zero. Bayonetta can seamlessly perform kicks, punches, and firearms with the right key combinations. And it is possible to initiate and cancel these attacks on the ground or in the air. Additionally, if Bayonetta dodges in time, it activates Witch Time, which slows down time and opens up opportunities to deal extra damage.

All in all, even in combat, Bayonetta moves fluidly and quickly across the field. And even when she encounters large and challenging enemies, she can summon demons to deal with them. However, this consumes magic, so it’s best to use demons sparingly during longer fights.

And there are also plenty of ways to destroy enemies before killing them. Bayonetta can summon demon combo finishers, torture attacks, and demons along with Witch Time. And to add a dramatic twist, she can change her appearance with Demon Masquerade and unleash cataclysmic Masquerade Rage attacks.

Will this “climax action” game come to other platforms?

Viola is the new but mysterious character that has fans asking questions. Credit: PlatinumGames/Nintendo

To date, Bayonetta 3 remains exclusive to Nintendo Switch. And that’s a shame, given the age and technical limitations of the Switch are obvious. We can’t help but feel blown away by the lighting, textures and visual effects of the latest Bayonetta 3 trailer – although the gameplay is on point.

So we’d like to see this game make its way to PC and the other more powerful consoles. Likewise, we’d love to see the same thing happen with Bayonetta 2. But Kamiya reportedly mentioned that he wants to continue developing the series, so Bayonetta 4 will likely be out in the foreseeable future. Stay tuned!