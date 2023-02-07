Bat-Facts Fans Should Know About Grant Morrison’s Batman Incorporated

Damian Wayne is practically synonymous with Grant Morrison’s run on the Batman books. Debuting in Morrison’s first story for the Batman on-going series, Batman and Son, he’s garnering quite a bit of attention for his cavalier attitude toward killing, his immature attitude, and his claim to be Batman’s biological child. However, in Morrison’s later Batman stories, Damian grows up a bit and even becomes a Robin for Dick Grayson’s Batman when Bruce is presumably murdered by Darkseid. Upon his return, however, Bruce eventually forbids Damian from being Robin, as a vision he sees suggests that Gotham City will one day be atomized thanks to a deal Damian makes with the duplicitous Doctor Hurt for Gotham’s safety.

Following orders was never Damian’s specialty, however, and young Robin dons his costume one last time to break into the Wayne Tower that Talia has seized and tries to reason with his mother. Instead of finding Talia, he instead fights alongside his genetically engineered “brother”, also known as Leviathan, and several League of Assassin archers. Together, Leviathan and the archers take Damian’s life after a fierce battle.

Damian’s death in Batman Incorporated certainly could have spelled his end had writer Peter Tomasi and artist Patrick Gleason not resurrected him in the second Batman and Robin series. It turns out that cheating death is sort of a specialty of the character — just ask Morrison, who originally planned to kill Damian in Batman and Son, as the writer once admitted to Newsarama.