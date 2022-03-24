Bastard Munchen Or FC Barcha: Who Will Win In A Blue Lock Bankruptcy?

Chapter 167 of Blue Lock may be found here. We’ve got you covered. According to Blue Lock 167, Bastard Munchen or FC Barcha will win the match.

Who Will Win In A Blue Lock Bankruptcy?

167th chapter of Bastard Munchen vs. FC Barcha game will be termed “Crossflow” ahead of the final episode. Let’s go back and review what happened in Blue Lock Bankruptcy 166’s prior episode for some context.

The Lock’s Color: Blue Bastard Chapter 166 was all about the Munchen game. In the final chapter, there were a lot of surprises. With Kunigami taking Noe’s place, Isagi and Kunigami said that this was their chance to show themselves.

Kunigami is called by Isagi to enquire about the Wild Card Copyman incident. He initially refuses to talk about Copyman, but Kunigami ultimately reveals what he did and why he did it. Meanwhile, Kunigami has withdrawn from further discussion on Noe.

By taking the ball from Bachira when he returns it, Isagi proves his worth in the game once more. Due of Isagi’s desperate state, Bachira was able to slip by Kunigami and Isagi.

However, Bachira was just about to score when Ness snatched the ball from his grasp. Isagi steals the ball away from Ness in the middle of the field after attempting to hand it over to Kaiser.

Despite Isagi’s best efforts, the ball ends up in the hands of another German player. Isagi is eager to score a goal and prove his worth as a player and coach at the end of the chapter.

After the events of chapter 166 and Isagi’s complete disarray, we can expect a shift in events in chapter 167.’s events. Otoya will try to get the ball back in 167, but it will fall into the possession of Ness.

Isagi may not be able to prove his worth, despite his greatest attempts. We’ll find out more with the release of chapter 167. ‘ There will be a new chapter released in the last week of March.

