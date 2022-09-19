Barbarian Director Zach Cregger Has A Surprising Response To All That Sequel Chatter
“Barbarian” follows aspiring documentary filmmaker Tess (Georgina Campbell) as she tries to survive an Airbnb from Hell, according to the New York Times. When she arrives at her rented place (in a particularly dangerous area of Detroit, Michigan), she is concerned to find that the house has been double-booked by the renter (Justin Long) and she now has to share the space with Keith (Bill Skarsgard). The film contains many twists and turns, although it ends on a pretty definitive note. Apparently, that hasn’t stopped speculation about a possible sequel.
When asked about a sequel in the Hollywood Reporter, Cregger vaguely replied that he had a possible sequel in mind. The entirely hypothetical (and apparently semi-serious) pitch involved the film’s villain – the mother – attempting to rejoin society. As interesting as that sounds, it’s unlikely to ever be done. More recently, Cregger seemed less interested in a sequel, saying, “Barbarian 2, not for me. Won’t happen by me” (via ComicBook.com). But in the very next breath he qualifies: “Never say never, I could have a great idea tomorrow and go to the races, but I doubt it.” While this answer may be understandably confusing, the clearest interpretation is that while it is the correct idea could inspire Cregger to do a sequel, the director isn’t interested in actively seeking it.