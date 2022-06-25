Balam Vs. Opera! Release Date

advertisement

One outing that fans are particularly excited about this week is Welcome To Demon School Iruma-kun Chapter 258. For that many weeks, students have been battling students. But it presents challenges and dangers. But now it’s finally time for teachers to do the duty they were meant to do. It was the first time in many chapters that a teacher helped his student. Here’s everything you need to know about the latest chapter.

In the upcoming story, this is the first time fans will be able to see a fight between teachers begin. It was seen that Balam would get justice for his disciple Sabnock. It will be interesting to see what comes next in the story.

Welcome to the Demon School Iruma-kun Chapter 258: What will happen next?

What fans like more than the fight between teachers and students is the fight that takes place between two teachers. Only now do they remind that it is the teacher’s duty to protect the students. The next chapter opens with the fight between Balam and Opera. The lady wanted her student to give in to the urge to become a powerful demon.

But as the previous sequence had shown, Balam came to the boy’s aid. So now Opera will fight against her own colleague. Both are equally strong and fiery to win. But then it won’t be easy for either of them to fight the man on their own side. Welcome to Demon School Iruma-Kun Chapter 258 will also show what Iruma was doing all along.

Summary of the previous chapter!

The title of Welcome to Demon School Iruma-kun Chapter 257 was “The Call of Pain”. The chapter started with a dialogue between Balam-sensei and Sabnock. The disciple told his master that he hadn’t touched his anger side for a long time. It just meant that he had developed the kind of control that any kind of power could harness. The chapter then cuts to a scene showing a glimpse of Demon Sabnock.

But then Baal, Sabnock’s brother, explained that he was the one who used his power the most. Just as Sabnock was about to give in to the urge to become a monster, Balam entered the fight and saved the day. This was one of the most heroic moments of the chapter. The chapter ended with Balam taking over the fight and promising that he would save his student.

Welcome to Demon School Iruma-kun Chapter 258: Release Date

It seems as if the teacher-versus-student coming out is slowly coming to a premature end in this act. Now, some other conflicts could unfold on the next outing. Welcome to Demon School Iruma-kun Chapter 258 has a final release date of this week. The chapter will be released on June 26, 2022. Fans can read all the chapters of the manga only on Shonen’s official sites. So keep an eye on The Anime Daily for more information on this on the same page.