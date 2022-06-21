Baji Keisuke kara no tegami manga spin-off by Natsukawaguchi Yukinori announced

Fan art featuring Baji Keisuke and Chifuyu Matsuno. Credit: 小茶香/Pixiv.net

On June 20, 2022, the official Tokyo Revengers Twitter account announced a spin-off manga series starring favorite characters Baji Keisuke and Chifuyu Matsuno. The Tokyo Revengers spin-off is titled Baji Keisuke kara no Tegami (A Letter from Baji Keisuke).

Natsukawaguchi Yukinori will draw the manga and original creator Ken Wakui will oversee the project.

On July 27, 2022, the first chapter of the new manga will be published in Weekly Shonen Magazine Issue 35, 2022. The original story will focus on how Baji and Chifuyu first met and follow their adventures together to the tragic ending that we saw in the Tokyo Revengers manga/anime.

The Tokyo Revengers Twitter account also released the character designs for Baji and Chifuyu, revealing how they will appear in the manga:

Character designs for Baji Keisuke and Chifuyu Matsuno. Photo credit: @toman_official

What is the plot of Tokyo Revengers?

The story begins when hopeless part-timer Takemichi Hanagaki sees the news and learns that his middle school friend Hinata Tachibana has died. The fact that the only girlfriend he’s ever had has just been killed by a vicious group called the Tokyo Manji Gang worries him deeply and he feels this is just the icing on the cake of his shitty life.

Takemichi’s boss treats him like an idiot and his run-down apartment has paper-thin walls. To make matters worse, he is unpopular with women and is still a virgin. Just when Takemichi is no longer thinking that things can get worse, he is suddenly transported back twelve years to his middle school days. He quickly realizes that this is a golden opportunity to save his girlfriend Hinata, but that’s easier said than done. Realizing he must stop running from his past as a delinquent, Takemichi decides to put himself at the head of Kanto’s darkest crime gang.

Where can I read or watch Tokyo Revengers?

Tokyo Revengers anime is based on the Japanese time travel, fantasy, action and adventure manga series written and illustrated by Ken Wakui. Since March 2017, the manga has been published in Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine. The Liden Films TV series adaptation aired from April to September 2021. A live-action film was released in Japan in July 2021. Tokyo Revengers is currently streaming on Crunchyroll.

On June 18, 2022, the official Tokyo Revengers Twitter account released a new key visual and trailer for the upcoming second. Tokyo Revengers Season 2 release date is set for January 2023! The series airs on MBS, TV Tokyo, AT-X and other channels in Japan.

Trailer for the upcoming season 2 of Tokyo Revengers.

A total of 24 episodes of the anime adaptation aired in Japan from April 11 to September 19, 2021. The 24 episodes adapted the first to larger narrative arcs, ending with the Valhalla arc. There are still three major narrative arcs that can be adapted into anime. The second season of Tokyo Revengers will apparently cover the manga’s Christmas Showdown (Seiya Kessen) arc. It is also hyped on Twitter as “Eve Battle”. There’s enough material for more than just a second season, so it’s possible we’ll get a Tokyo Revengers season 3 in the near future as well.