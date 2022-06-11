Baek-Hyang Loses The Match! Release Date

advertisement

SSS Class Suicide Hunter Chapter 77 will finally reveal the outcome of the battle. In the previous chapter, Baek-hyang spoke about the heavenly demon and how the demon could help people. The scene soon shifted to the present, where Gongja asked her for a verbal match. She seemed confused at first but later decided to accept it.

Now, in the coming chapter, she will show all her knowledge. She will fight with Jiangshi, the Sword Emperor. The battle will bring down the celestial beings and let Baek-Hyang know that she has little knowledge but considers herself the strongest master of the martial arts. Read on to find out more.

SSS Class Suicide Hunter Chapter 77: What Will Happen Next?

Baek-Hyang will finally take the Sword Emperor seriously. She thought he was kidding her. He decided to summon the greatest demon from the underworld to challenge Baek-Hyang. She looked surprised, thinking it might be impossible. So she decided to take it easy. But after his third attack, she realized that the person belonged to a high rank and decided to fight seriously.

Now she will use her deadliest attack to fight the ghost. Gongja will closely watch her movements and how she would deal with the Sword Emperor. Their match would be prolonged and there is a chance that Baek-Hyang will accept their defeat. She will admit that she needs more practice to become a high rank. Gongja will have a heartfelt conversation with her and reveal his true motivations. He hides his true identity. So there is a chance that he will reveal his identity soon.

A short summary!

In SSS Class Suicide Hunter Chapter 76, Baek-Hyang spoke about the celestial demon and how she was connected to him. She said there is a step ahead that no human can see, but they can ask the heavenly demon for help to help people in need. Soon a person came and asked her to help him. His people suffered from drought. However, he was ordered to build a dam to collect water, but with his weak body he could not work.

So he asked Baek-Hyang to train him. The scene soon shifted to the present where Baek-Hyang collapsed in Gongja’s arms. She asked him why she couldn’t move. But he refused to answer and asked for a verbal brawl. He asked them to match without the use of swords and physical skills. After constant pleading, she accepted the offer and Jiangshi was called to a trial match with Baek-Hyang. He gave her three tries and she did well. But the match had yet to begin.

SSS Class Suicide Hunter Chapter 77 Release Date

SSS Class Suicide Hunter follows a weekly release pattern. So Chapter 77 will be released on June 16, 2022. The brand new chapter airs every Thursday. It will finally reveal Gongja’s identity and how Baek-hyan will react after learning about it. Stay tuned. The Anime Daily keeps you updated.