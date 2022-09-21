Back From Break! Release Date & Everything To Know

Fans had to wait a very long time to get their hands on Kaguya Sama Love Is War Chapter 276. But now most of the break time is over. And fans are waiting to see which character they will say goodbye to. The last chapter was about the farewell to Kobachi Osaragi. After so long she finally had the best friend she was looking for. So, without further ado, here’s everything you need to know about the new chapter.

In the following storyline, fans will learn what Miko Iino and Ishigami are planning for the future. You certainly don’t have much time left at school. Therefore, this is the only time they can have fun and share what little time they have together.

Kaguya Sama Love is War Chapter 276: What Will Happen Next?

After a long week, fans finally have a chance to reconnect with the characters they love. After Miko’s reunion with Osaragi, it’s time for her to assume the position of student council chair. The speech her friend gave was brilliant in many ways and is sure to bring her victory. Fans expect the entire ceremony to play out in front of them. From the announcement of the winner to the final coronation of the President, everything will play out in this chapter.

Apart from that, the relationship between Miko Iino and Ishigami will also take a turn in this chapter. Fans really want the two to mix in the upcoming storyline. So the same will soon be in Kaguya Sama Love Is War Chapter 276.

Summary of the previous chapter!

The title of Kaguya Sama Love Is War Chapter 275 was “Kobachi Osaragi’s Final Chapter”. The chapter began with a stage scene in which Osaragi kept thinking about Miko entrusting her with her campaign speech. First it was Kaguya who was supposed to do the job. However, she wanted Kobachi to do the same in her place. Therefore, at that time the girl did not want anything to go wrong.

Ishigami also took his place to put pressure on her to give a good speech. The chapter then moves on to the closing speech. Kobachi talked about all the good qualities that Miko had. From her academics to her malleable qualities, everything was fit for the presidential nomination. The chapter ended with Osaragi finally hugging Miko as she was overcome by the warmth she was showing her.

Fortunately, no break was announced in the release of the latest chapter. In the next two days, all the secrets of the love cupids will be revealed. The final release date of Kaguya Sama Love Is War Chapter 276 is September 22, 2022.