Babylon Breakout Diego Calva Has Issues With How Mexico Is Portrayed By Hollywood

Diego Calva appeared in six episodes in the third and final season of Narcos: Mexico. In an interview with GQ, Calva spoke about his experience on the show and his thoughts on its content: “There’s a moment in your acting career when you really don’t get to choose your roles. You’re just grateful that you have a job and Narcos is a great show.” The actor then added, “But in my case it’s a little bit difficult because the way they tell the story my country, I don’t agree at all. There’s a lot of truth and that’s amazing, but there’s a lot of lies, too. I think my country doesn’t need more narco culture and make these guys heroes.”

Calva then expressed regret for some of his character’s actions in addition to the tone and presentation of Mexican culture portrayed in the show. The “Babylon” star concluded by noting, “This is too raw. I don’t know if I really want to keep shooting people.” His role in the director’s upcoming Hollywood origin story of “Whiplash” is certainly different from the more graphic and serious situations faced by his character in “Narcos: Mexico.” Along with Robbie’s Nellie LaRoy, the actor’s portrayal of Manny Torres is set to embody the wide-eyed dreamer who moves to the city of dreams to make a difference in the artistic space of cinema.