Baam Vs. The Zahard Princess! Release Date & Plot

Tower Of God Chapter 548 will hit screens this week and the combat featured is unlike any war. Baam will fight his future wife on this outing. Not only is the man powerful on his own, but he embodies the strength of Leviathan within himself. That just means the Zahard Princess would be surprised to know that Baam isn’t the weakest Slayer in history. Without dropping any further hints, here’s everything you need to know about the next outing.

In the upcoming storyline, fans can see Baam use the power of the Leviathan to tame the Zahard Princess. But she is also Traumerei’s daughter. The fight will be great and full of fire.

Tower of God Chapter 548: What Will Happen Next?

At the end of the previous chapter, the Zahard Princess had indicated that she would not marry Baam. Instead, the idea was to kill him on the spot so she wouldn’t have to be with someone who didn’t have the royal name. She also claimed that after winning the fight, Baam would be remembered as the weakest Slayer contestant in history. Tower Of God Chapter 548 begins with the start of the fight between the two.

Fans have yet to see the Zahard Princess’ power quotient or strength. But judging by the fact that she’s Dreamer’s daughter, it’s pretty obvious that she’s just as powerful as her father. But Baam is no less when it comes to one-on-one combat. So it will be interesting to see who will do better in this fight.

Summary of the previous chapter!

Tower of God Chapter 547 began with the Zahard princess questioning her father’s decision. She argued that there was no way a royal princess could marry a member of a criminal organization. But the daydream idea was to take him out of the fug and make him a royal man. The chapter then switched to the heroes of Po Bidau believing they had reached the Zahard Shop with all the success. It was seen that Yastratcha was still alive.

But the cat wanted to give up his life because he was suffering too much. In the next act, the people on the ground noticed that a ship had entered the mothership. Baam was then seen contemplating the offer and the way he was trapped in the ship. The chapter ended with the Zahard Princess coming to meet Baam only to know who she would soon be marrying.

Tower of God Chapter 548: Release Date

The war has only just begun for the heroes and much remains to be unfolded as the story unfolds. There is no pause in the release of this week’s outing. So, Tower Of God Chapter 548 will be released non-stop this week. The final release date is June 26th, 2022. Fans can only access all chapters of the manhwa on the official pages of Naver, Webtoon and Kakaopage. So keep in touch with The Anime Daily for more information about it.