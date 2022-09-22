Axel Foley Adds Four Familiar Faces To Its Star-Studded Cast

According to The Hollywood Reporter, at least four supporting cast members from the original film trio will return for Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley. First up is Judge Reinhold, who will reprise his role as Billy Rosewood, a sergeant in the Beverly Hills Police Department who’s always keen to see Axel and throw himself headlong into some coarser police work.

John Ashton will also return as John Taggart, Rosewood’s partner in the first two films, who was conspicuously absent from Beverly Hills Cop III. Screenwriters explained Taggart’s absence as a resignation from the police force, but now the retired cop will play a role in the case, which this time brought Foley back to Beverly Hills.

Also returning after an absence in the third film is Paul Reiser, who played Foley’s partner Detective Friedman in the first two films and will reprise the role for the fourth film. Finally, there’s Serge, the flamboyant art dealer-turned-arms dealer who appeared in the first and third films, memorably played by Bronson Pinchot. However, we have no idea if Serge’s employment changed a third time. Viewers will have to wait until sometime in 2023, when Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley premieres on Netflix to find out.