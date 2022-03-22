Awaiting Your Arrival! It’s Time For A New Conflict To Begin! There Is Now A Release date For Shin Ikki Tousen, As Well As The Main Artwork.

There Is Now A Release Date For Shin Ikki Tousen

Those who enjoy martial arts will be pleased to learn that the show will launch in May! The breathtaking

photographs and planned release date were revealed in tweets from the official account.

Sun Quan’s Awakening Is A Sign Of Optimism Or Despair?

This is the first battle of a new era, as stated in the tweet.

First episode previews will take place on March 27, 2022. On May 31, 2022, the final three episodes of the entire series will be released.

Due to its association with the Ikki Tousen series, the visual appeal is sure to be popular. Devoted fans can’t wait to see what else the series has to offer in the form of additional schoolgirl combatants.

Japanese manga series Battle Vixens is referred to as Ikki Tousen in North America. It centres around Tokyo’s Kanto area, where seven schools are shown.

On display is Hafuku Sonsaku, a warrior from Japan descended from Sun Ce, a legendary conqueror. The storey is partially based on the traditional Chinese novella, Romance of the Three Kingdoms, and is told entirely in anime.

There were thirteen episodes in the first season, which broadcast on AT-X from July 30 to October 22 of 2003. It was quickly licenced by Geneon and Enoki Films in North America, Madman Entertainment in

New Zealand and Australia, and MVM Films in the United Kingdom after the wave of popularity it generated. ” The second season of Dragon Destiny aired from February 26 to May 14 of 2007. The second season will be distributed in the United States and Canada via Media Blasters.

This show has become so popular around the world that subsequent seasons were released with the same number of episodes as the original two. Ikki Tousen: Western Wolves was released in three distinct episodes between January and February of this year.

The Shin Ikki Tousen adaptation was officially scheduled for July 2021. Shin Ikki Tousen, the sequel to Arms and directed by Rion Kujo, is out now. It is Masaya Honda who is responsible for writing the screenplays

Young King Of Ours!!” is the following chapter, and “Shin Ikki Tousen” is going to be animated. he or she visits the official site.

In Arms’s “death war,” which is more violent than the fights of the attractive combatants so far, this is the beginning of the first round.

The show will premiere on ANIMAX on May 17th, 2022, at 8:30 PM.