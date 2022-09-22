Avatar’s Theatrical Rerelease Reportedly Contains A Big Surprise For Fans

We’re probably used to staying after a movie is over these days. And who could blame us? The constant teasing about future sequels and projects marked at the end of films set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe has led many to patiently sit in their seats even as the credits begin to roll. Well, for the Avatar re-release, it’s probably a good idea to keep all of that in mind. According to Deadline, overseas audiences who have already had a chance to see the Avatar re-release have witnessed new footage from Avatar: The Way of Water. But Deadline went on to report that what’s really interesting about the footage is that it appears to vary by market. That means what Korean fans got in terms of the sneak footage tagged at the end didn’t appear to be the same as what was seen in France.

North American fans could have a rewarding but totally unique experience in new sequel footage when the re-release of Avatar hits theaters on September 23. We can only hope that the featured footage from Avatar: The Way of Water gives more insight into what to expect from the plot. However, if these are the same scenes shown during D23 Expo, the story of Avatar: The Way of Water leading up to the film’s premiere might still be the biggest question. In any case, sequel material is still enough to keep fans hyped even more. Speaking of the premiere, Avatar: The Way of Water is slated for release on December 16th.