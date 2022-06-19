Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 2 Blu-Ray/DVD release event celebrates Final Season with stunning new Eren Yeager art

Attack on Titan last season, the key image of the final arc. Credit: Crunchyroll

Though the Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 3 release date is still a long way off, the franchise seems determined to keep viewers interested in the final season of the anime.

The announcement stated that Attack on Titan: The Final Season – Part 2 Blu-rays and DVDs will be available on July 20, 2022. The sets will include, in addition to the episode discs, a 68-page booklet with staff interviews and artwork from the making of Part 2 and a copy of the artwork above. Individuals who purchase copies in Japan will also have first access to seats for the special event concert.

A new two-day fan event is planned in conjunction with the release of Attack On Titan: Final Season Part 2 Blu-ray and DVD!

Attack on Titan: Last Season’s Special Event

The official website of the series unveiled the “Attack on Titan Final Season SPECIAL EVENT 2022” with beautiful new artwork by anime character designer Tomohiro Kishi.

The art shows Eren, Armin and Mikasa as children running towards a huge tree in the foreground. Eren is a thoughtful adult seen in the distance.

Check out the stunning image below:

Attack on Titan Special Event Art. Photo Credit: Crunchyroll

An orchestral concert will be held at Tachikawa Stage Garden in Tokyo on November 13, 2022. The concert will feature the work of composer Kohta Yamamoto and performers Yuko Ando and Ai Higuchi. There will also be a panel discussion featuring Yuki Kaji (Eren), Marina Inoue (Armin), Yui Ishikawa (Mikasa), Kisho Taniyama (Jean), Hiro Shimono (Connie), Romi Park (Hange), and Ayane Sakura (Gabi). .

Attack on Titan: Season 4 Part 3 Story Summary

Attack on Titan: The Final Season – Part 3 is scheduled for release in 2023. Part 2 reached chapter 130 of Hajime Isayama’s post-apocalyptic manga, which means there are still nine chapters to adjust. Part 3 production details are currently unknown; However, it seems likely that Yuichiro Hayashi, the director of parts 1 and 2, will return to complete the story.

“After I’ve finished Part 1I directed Part 2and I felt that I had become much more familiar attack on Titanso I think I was able to direct more comfortably.” Yuichiro Hayashi

Many fans didn’t feel that Attack on Titan Season 4: Part 2 would be enough to wrap up the series. As soon as fans learned of the episode count and titles, theories about this “ending” began to circulate.

A lot of people assumed Attack on Titan would end with a movie. This speculation is owed to the sequences in the final story arc of Hajime Isayama’s manga. Many claimed it was the embodiment of “cinematic” and worthy of the big screen.

However, a feature-length film of 120 to 150 minutes would not have enough time to go into all the profound and intricate sequences that accompany the finale. Now the anime can provide the required level of visual spectacle and character and story depth. The only downside is another year of waiting for Attack on Titan Season 4: Part 3.

Are you excited for the upcoming Attack on Titan event? How nostalgic is the published Eren art? Share your thoughts in the comments below.