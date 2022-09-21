Astounding Fan Art Brings Giancarlo Esposito To Life As Mr. Freeze

In a fan artwork posted to both Instagram and Imgur, user Craft of Designing introduces Giancarlo Esposito as Mr. Freeze. The version of Mr. Freeze pictured is that from the ’90s TV series Batman: The Animated Series, complete with the iconic glass dome over his head that he needs to survive.

However, imagining Esposito as Mr. Freeze isn’t exactly new. Two years before Esposito’s speech about his potential DC and Marvel roles, u/FlyingString4 posted similar fan art and asked, “Would you all like Giancarlo Esposito to play Mr. Freeze in an upcoming Batman movie?” Even before Esposito got the idea planted in the collective nerd consciousness, fans were quite excited at the suggestion that he be proposed as Mr. Freeze. “He would kill it as Mr. Freeze!” u/JiveTurkey722 wrote. “He can be so serious and professional and be frightening easily.”

Another user, uExMeister00, wrote: “I’ve never considered him before, but now I can’t accept anything less. A good actor and a good choice!” Some disagreed with the choice, but mainly to point out that Esposito would be perfect for other roles, such as Hugo Strange.

So fans of DC and Marvel seem to agree that Esposito should play someone in a superhero movie, but there seems to be a lot of disagreement over which one. However, Esposito himself seems inclined towards Professor Xavier. Regardless of what role he might end up in, he will likely make an excellent choice for any of those roles.