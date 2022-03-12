Ashley Graham, The First Curvy Model To Appear On The Cover Of “Sports Illustrated,” Revolutionised The Modelling Industry.

This is the first time that a plus-size model has graced the cover of Sports Illustrated’s swimsuit issue. Plus-sized models everywhere may thank Graham’s profession for putting an end to their discrimination.

The First Curvy Model To Appear On The Cover Of

On Forbes’ 2017 list of the world’s highest-paid models, Sports Illustrated cover girl Ashley questioned the entire concept of the modelling industry.

Ashley’s journey to becoming a supermodel was not an easy one. The former child star is now a body activist, fashion designer, and a well-known supermodel.

Ashley’s life serves as an example for other women, encouraging them to embrace their true selves. Ashley was always willing to share her journey from body-hatred to body-acceptance with others.

However, the trip was not without its difficulties. Ashley had a difficult time maturing as a result of her early struggles with rapid physical growth.

So let’s have a look at the supermodel’s early life before she became a household name in the fashion industry.

The rapid growth of her breasts in the fourth grade, according to Ashley’s autobiography, signalled the beginning of her body’s transformation.

At the tender age of 14, she began receiving unwelcome attention from guys. At the time, she had no idea how to deal with a scenario like that. The model’s need for love quickly transformed into a craving for a partner of the polar opposite sex.

“When I had just turned 12, I loved to flirt and be flirted with… I had a deep longing for love,” she wrote in her memoir.

In my mind, any male attention was better than none at all, regardless of how improper, uninvited, or perplexing it was… I now understand that this is due to the fact that my father never showed me the affection I required.

During her time in New York, Ashley battled a number of substance abuse issues. As she became more independent, she began to form the habit. Despite this, she was able to escape and follow her goal of becoming a model. She was once persuaded that she could become a successful model if she shed few pounds. This nearly ruined her and nearly ended her career as a model.

Always a defiant individual, Ashley had no problem speaking out against the fashion industry. To be successful as a model, she had to alter her self-perception and modelling standards. According to Ashley: “I felt liberated once I discovered that society wanted me to fit into the tight mould they wanted me to fit in.” ” “I want to think of myself as my own size,” says the fashion industry, “which may persist in labelling me as plus-sized.”