Ash Kaashh is a popular Social Media personality who is mostly known because of her to-the-point Instagram posts as well as her popular TikTok videos.

The TikTok Star Ashkaashh Bio Career, Relationship

In the next section, we will discuss Ash Kaashh's life and career, her relationship and controversy as well as her size, net worth and more.

Ash Kaashh Bio

The well-known social media and model, Ash Kaashh was born on the 9th of January 1998 at Chicago, Illinois, United States. She’s 24 at the time of her 2022 birthday.

She is actually named Ashaley and she didn’t disclose her family’s information yet. At present, she lives within Los Angeles, California, United States.

She is of American citizenship and belongs to the White ethnicity. She comes born into an orthodox Christian family and follows her family. She is a member of the Christian family. Zodiac symbol is Capricorn.

Ash Kaashh Career

Ash Kaashh is famous as model, fashion model and nail artist, as well as a Social media influencer Instagram persona, TikTok actor as well as a business owner and creator of content.

While she is well-known for her content on the internet, she made her debut in the world of entertainment by modeling.

She has modelled for numerous brands of clothing, mostly the swimwear and lingerie brands. She has worked with numerous popular brands like Nova.

As a nail artist she also started “Heaven Sent Nails” and collaborated to Fashion Nover. This helped her grow as an business owner.

In the year 2018 that she joined Instagram which led towards the Millionaire journey. Her fame was rewarded in the shortest amount of time.

Today, she is concentrated on social media . In addition, she’s active on the OnlyFans account. OnlyFans account.

Ash Kaashh Relationship

There are many stories concerning Ash Kaashh’s boyfriend as well. Ash is the lover of many. There isn’t real information on her relationship.

Her relationship with her partner is totally private, and she hasn’t disclosed anything about her relationship to date.

She has shared a lot of pictures with her friends, and she is a lover of spending time with family and friends.

Ash Kaashh Controversy

As I mentioned earlier, Ash Kaash is super active on TikTok. In the year 2020, she became the subject of media debate due to the content of her TikTok videos.

Numerous YouTubers and other users roasted her using a variety of memes. Following the incident, she posted an image of her message with the following caption

“This is the kind of thing I deal with every day. I get harassed by people with threats to kill me and rape me. I can’t even go out in public..”.

The rumor was later confirmed by announcement that Ash had died. On May 20, 2021 some speculations were created about the fact that Ash Kaashh was dead.

However, after a few weeks, the news was discovered her existence, and the death news was false.

Ash Kaashh Social Media

Ash Kaash is active on social media, and is an individual who loves to show her life through social media.

She is mostly active on Instagram as well as TikTok. She has over 2.6 million users on her personal Instagram account, as well as 2.1 fans on the TikTok account.

She is known due to her videos of lipsyncing on TikTok as well as her stunning pictures on Instagram. Kaashh has been producing content and has shared her views via Facebook and Twitter as well.

Let me share the interesting thing that Ash Kaashh has been extremely active on her OnlyFans account.

Ash Kaashh Net Worth

The affluent Instagram influencer earns a higher sum of money through her online business. According to numerous sources, her estimated net worth of her is $1-2 million dollars.

Professional nail artist. However the OnlyFans account is the source of additional income.

Ash Kaashh Body Features

The body’s features are her most attractive aspect and there are a lot of followers for her body shapes. The body-exposed photos of her are a hit across social networks.

Height 5 feet 6 inches , she weighs 55 kg. She has eyes that are unique, and multi-colored. Eyes are Green in hue and the other can be described as hazel brown.

The hair of her is blonde and she has numerous tattoos around her body.