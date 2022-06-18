As Dusk Falls Release Date, Trailer, And Gameplay

The developers of INTERIOR/NIGHT have revealed some details about As Dusk Falls’ gameplay via Xbox Wire, the official game site, and the studio’s About page. The interactive drama spans a 30-year period beginning in 1998 and the story is split into two books. The focus is on two families – the Walkers in the red car and the Holts in the blue car as featured in the trailers – who must deal with crime, mystery, adventure and more mayhem.

The three main characters highlighted on the game’s website include Zoe Walker and Jay Holt – the boy and girl from the trailers – as well as Zoe’s father Vince Walker. Player choice will impact the storyline, creating a dynamic, unfolding narrative. As for the multiplayer options, players can enjoy As Dusk Falls with a group of up to eight people both locally and online. Whether alone or in a group, the story of “As Dusk Falls” is described both cinematically and in a graphic novel-like manner.

The unique art style in As Dusk Falls is notable as it captures the real-life appearances of the game’s actors while maintaining an animated feel through a combination of green screen and hand-painted rendering. Finally, the decision-based nature of the story makes replays an essential part of the experience. All in all, it seems that fans of intricate storytelling, crime and family drama, and creative game design are in for a heyday with As Dusk Falls.