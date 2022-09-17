Arnas Fedaravičius Recalls The Last Kingdom Scene That Made Him Cry

During his interview with The Screen Chronicles, Arnas Fedaravičius explained how he was preparing for his role as Sihtric. After being cast, he sat down to properly watch the original season and consumed it within two days.

“The last episode when Alex – sorry, Uhtred – jumped over the shield wall, remember that?” Fedaravičius inquired. “Goaled the guy and jumped over the shield wall. I remember crying. And it’s just… it was so beautiful.”

The scene Fedaravičius is referring to takes place in Season 1, during the final battle between the Vikings and the Saxons. During the gruesome engagement, both sides retreat behind their respective shield walls, leaving a bloody gap between them. Skorpa (Jonas Malmsjö) rides through the center with the head of Queen Iseult (Charlie Murphy) on horseback. Enraged and discouraged at the sight of his queen’s head thrown into the mud, Uhtred pushes through his ranks, lunging over the enemy’s shield wall and charging. Uhtred retaliates by impaling Skorpa in the chest.

Fedaravičius goes on to say that Season 1 was built up to that pivotal moment where Uhtred makes the leap, and at that moment the collective impact of the entire show smacked him in the face. “When he made that jump, I realized what a good show this is, not specifically because of that jump, but for me it all played into that one moment,” he said.

For Fedaravičius, the overwhelming emotion this scene evoked was the reality of being part of such an amazing project. It must have surprised the actor that he stopped watching the show and fell in love with it immediately. But it went down well with him. His performance as a Sihtric speaks for itself.