Arifureta Shokugyou de Sekai Saikyou S3 confirmed
The Arifureta: From Commonplace to World’s Strongest Season 3 has been greenlit!
The news was announced during the Arifureta OVA Advance Screening & Talk Show held at Shinjuku Piccadilly Cinema in Tokyo on September 10, 2022.
A brand new key visual to commemorate the announcement was also unveiled:
Pictured are the Arifureta MC Hajime and Yue; In the background is the silhouette of a mysterious rabbit. This could indicate that season 3 could take place in The Haltina Sea of Trees, but we still have to wait for future updates.
Just yesterday, anime news leakers Sneaky and Sugoi LITE both claimed that Arifureta Season 3 is in production and that the official announcement will be out soon… and there we have it!
The first season of the anime series aired in 2019 (13 episodes), followed by the second season in 2022 (12 episodes). The Arifureta OVA pre-screening event took place yesterday as mentioned above; the OVA will premiere on September 25, 2022.
The OVA episode is bundled with a special edition Light Novel Volume 13 that ends the main story.
The Arifureta Season 3: What we know so far
No further information is available beyond the key visual shown above.
The Arifureta OVA episode was produced by asread. and Atelier MOTHER. The employees included:
- Akira Iwanaga (Arifureta S2) – director
- Shouichi Satou — series composer, screenwriter
- Chika Kojima – Character Designer
Hopefully the cast of the first two seasons will reprise their roles, but we’ll have to wait for official confirmation to be sure.
The Arifureta S1 & S2 line-up includes:
- Toshinari Fukamachi — Hajime Nagumo
- Yuuki Kuwahara — Yue
- Minami Takahashi—Shea
- Youko Hikasa—Tio Klarus
- Yumiri Hanamori — Shizuku Yaegashi
- Saori Oonishi — Kaori Shirasaki
- Rina Satou — Noint
- Makoto Ishii—Mikhail
- Katsuyuki Konishi — Freid Bagwa
- Noriko Shibasaki — Liliana SB Heiligh
About the Arifureta Light Novel Series
Arifureta: From Commonplace to World’s Strongest (ありふれた職業で世界最強, Arifureta Shokugyō de Sekai Saikyō) is one isekai Light novel series written by Ryo Shirakome and illustrated by Takayaki. It was originally a web novel (2013 to 2015).
Arifureta has been in print since 2015; Takayaki joined as an illustrator in 2015.
The Arifureta light novel series is available in English; Seven Seas Entertainment is publishing the series.
The publisher offers the following synopsis:
“When a classroom full of students is transported to another world to act as the savior, Hajime Nagumo is the weakest link. Since his friends and classmates are given strong classes and formidable abilities based on their existing skills, he earns the weak title of Synergist. When a dungeon quest separates him from his group, Hajime must discover his own talents or rot in this world forever.”