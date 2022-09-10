Arifureta Shokugyou de Sekai Saikyou S3 confirmed

The Arifureta Season 3 got the green light. Photo credit: Asread

The Arifureta: From Commonplace to World’s Strongest Season 3 has been greenlit!

The news was announced during the Arifureta OVA Advance Screening & Talk Show held at Shinjuku Piccadilly Cinema in Tokyo on September 10, 2022.

A brand new key visual to commemorate the announcement was also unveiled:

The first key visual for the upcoming TV anime Arifureta Season 3. Photo Credit: The Arifureta Official Website

Pictured are the Arifureta MC Hajime and Yue; In the background is the silhouette of a mysterious rabbit. This could indicate that season 3 could take place in The Haltina Sea of ​​​​Trees, but we still have to wait for future updates.

Just yesterday, anime news leakers Sneaky and Sugoi LITE both claimed that Arifureta Season 3 is in production and that the official announcement will be out soon… and there we have it!

The first season of the anime series aired in 2019 (13 episodes), followed by the second season in 2022 (12 episodes). The Arifureta OVA pre-screening event took place yesterday as mentioned above; the OVA will premiere on September 25, 2022.

The OVA episode is bundled with a special edition Light Novel Volume 13 that ends the main story.

The Arifureta Season 3: What we know so far

No further information is available beyond the key visual shown above.

The Arifureta OVA episode was produced by asread. and Atelier MOTHER. The employees included:

Akira Iwanaga (Arifureta S2) – director

Shouichi Satou — series composer, screenwriter

Chika Kojima – Character Designer

Hopefully the cast of the first two seasons will reprise their roles, but we’ll have to wait for official confirmation to be sure.

The Arifureta S1 & S2 line-up includes:

Toshinari Fukamachi — Hajime Nagumo

Yuuki Kuwahara — Yue

Minami Takahashi—Shea

Youko Hikasa—Tio Klarus

Yumiri Hanamori — Shizuku Yaegashi

Saori Oonishi — Kaori Shirasaki

Rina Satou — Noint

Makoto Ishii—Mikhail

Katsuyuki Konishi — Freid Bagwa

Noriko Shibasaki — Liliana SB Heiligh

About the Arifureta Light Novel Series

Arifureta: From Commonplace to World’s Strongest (ありふれた職業で世界最強, Arifureta Shokugyō de Sekai Saikyō) is one isekai Light novel series written by Ryo Shirakome and illustrated by Takayaki. It was originally a web novel (2013 to 2015).

Arifureta has been in print since 2015; Takayaki joined as an illustrator in 2015.

The Arifureta light novel series is available in English; Seven Seas Entertainment is publishing the series.

The publisher offers the following synopsis: