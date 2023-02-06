Ariel Winter And Nolan Gould Praised Modern Family’s ‘Super-Supportive’ Set Environment

Acting in any context can be incredibly difficult, but it can be a particularly tough world for child actors. And while the younger stars of Modern Family had their own challenges to overcome, they still found working on the show to be an immensely positive experience.

In a 2020 USA Today interview, Ariel Winter and Nolan Gould, who play siblings Alex and Luke Dunphy, talk about their experiences on the series. While Winter acknowledges the pressure of being a role model at such a young age, he also comments, “This is the best set to grow up with, growing up on a TV show.” While Gould isn’t sure, Referring to his character as a role model, he’s quick to praise his on-set experience, saying, “I’d say that if you went with a set you grew up on, that was pretty good. Everyone has been really supportive and we’re really like family.”

And when that family came to an end for the show’s 11th and final season in 2020, saying goodbye wasn’t easy for either of them. In an interview with ABC News ahead of the final season, Winter says, “For me, I’m looking forward to doing new things, but I’m not looking forward to not seeing these people…because that’s a comfort to Me.”