Are Tim Allen And Tom Hanks From Toy Story Friends In Real Life?

During the numerous promotional stints Allen and Hanks have made together over the years, they’ve often been asked about their off-screen relationship – after all, the franchise that binds them together is all about the importance of friendship! Thankfully, Tom Hanks and Tim Allen have publicly expressed on numerous occasions that they have “a friend” in each other.

In an interview for Pixar, Allen compares their friendship to that of their characters, points to the close Woody and Buzz dolls, and says, “It’s almost that relationship, in a weird way.” Hanks agrees, adding, “Now let’s talk kind of a secret language at the end.” When asked to name one word that describes the other, Allen replies “skilled,” while Hanks quips “cranky.” A compliment mixed with a personal dig? Judging by Allen’s laugh, it sure is a real friendship.

To this day, Allen and Hanks can be seen eating together. TMZ recently snapped a paparazzi photo of the two having breakfast at a restaurant, which immediately sparked rumors about Toy Story 5. Of course, it’s possible the actors were just hungry, but the possibility of a new film has stretched fans’ imaginations to the limit – and beyond.