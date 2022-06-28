Are The Boys’ Antony Starr And Erin Moriarty Friends In Real Life?

Although their characters couldn’t be more different, the actors who play them get along really well. In fact, Antony Starr and Erin Moriarty credit their real-life friendship with helping them portray the controversial Homelander and Starlight dynamic. Speaking to Nerds & Beyond, the co-stars confirmed they enjoy each other’s company when the cameras aren’t rolling. This camaraderie was key to Season 3’s exploration of Homelander and Starlights, where every scene between the two characters walks the line between begrudging tolerance and all-out war.

“Just navigating these difficult scenes with shorthand, an understanding of one another and a respect already in place. It’s already built in,” Starr explained. “You don’t have to try to learn, ‘Oh, will she be offended if I say that?’ It just makes things a lot smoother and a lot easier.” That mutual respect must come in handy on set given how often Homelander says and does hateful things.

Moriarty had similar feelings. “You might think that a close on-screen friendship wouldn’t make for a good antagonistic relationship, but it totally works because we just enjoy it. We have a relationship,” added the actress.

Their hard work has definitely paid off this season. Homelander and Starlight’s power struggle is both compelling and unsettling to watch. In a show that frequently explores the true meaning of heroism, Starr and Moriarty seamlessly portray both sides of the coin.