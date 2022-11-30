Are Amy Poehler And Nick Offerman From Parks And Recreation Friends In Real Life?

According to an interview with TODAY, Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman have been friends since the ’90s. According to The Hollywood Reporter, they first met in Chicago in 1996, where they were both involved in the comedy scene.

In terms of how they became friends, Amy Poehler described something similar to Leslie and Ron in Parks and Recreation. She told TODAY, “I had an amazing first impression of Nick because he was doing a play at the time.” According to the actress, Offerman portrayed a satan-like character and looked terribly scary with his hair dyed. “Nick has an incredible range of the warmest giggle and the warmest person, but he can also look very scary and that’s how I met him when he was scary. I slowly approached him and we became friends.”

Poehler added to The Hollywood Reporter, “He’s about the only actor I know that I would turn to when this shit went down.” That should clear all doubts. Just as Ron Swanson and Leslie Knope are always there for each other, so are the actors who have portrayed them.