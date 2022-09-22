Are Alexander Dreymon And Arnas Fedaravičius From The Last Kingdom Friends In Real Life?

Arnas Fedaravičius sat down with Winter is Coming to talk about his character, bastard-turned-warrior Sihtric, and the friendships he made while working on The Last Kingdom. Though Alexander Dreymon has previously spoken about how close he is with Fedaravičius (via Stack), the actor behind Sihtric has offered his own thoughts here by opening up about his friendship with Dreymon and other cast members. “I feel like we didn’t really intend to do that in Season 2, but once we met and were introduced to each other, we became really close friends very quickly,” recalled Fedaravičius. “We started spending so much time together off screen, working out, having dinner, helping each other with tapes. Just lots and lots of time together actors completed.

Fedaravičius is right about that. Anyone who has seen The Last Kingdom will notice the authenticity that accompanies the camaraderie between the warriors of the series. Additionally, the chemistry between the characters helps the world and its inhabitants feel more authentic and nuanced.

“I think it’s a blessing to work with actors who are so open. Some of us have a hundred ideas a day, Mark [Rowley] has a hundred ideas a day,” Fedaravičius said of his co-star. “Not all of his ideas get to land, but we’re so open to them it just creates that space, so I’m happy to hear the chemistry play out,” he concluded. Although the series has come to an end, it seems like many members of The Last Kingdom’s cast have developed friendships that will continue to bind them outside of the world of the show they’ve been collaborating on for so many years.