Aoashi Part 2 drops a key visual for Episode 13

Aoashi is considered by many to be a true sports anime, and Ahito is a genius and a rookie in the best sense of the word! Photo credit: Production IG

The anime series Aoashi released a new key visual of Ahito Aoi with a crow flying overhead. NHK posted the same image on Twitter along with additional information about Aoashi Part 2.

Aoashi Episode 13: Turn will be released on July 2nd, 2022, so now is the perfect time to watch this anime and see what’s new.

Official Aoashi anime cover photo. Credit: Crunchyroll.

What do we know about Aoashi Part 2?

The opening, ending songs and cast info are here! Superfly’s newest song, Presence, will be the opening, and God Doesn’t Roll Dice created Color Lily’s Love Letter for the ending. Also, Ashito’s latest and greatest rivals were revealed in the 2nd Cour.

They are the Tokyo Musashino Kickball Team Youth! Takuya Eguchi is Akinori Kaneda. Kaneda is a high school freshman and the ace forward.

Kotaro Nishiyama addresses Nakano Junnosuke, another First Year and Defender. ONO Tomoki plays Chiaki Muto, the captain and a midfielder.

Maeno Tomoaki is Koji Satake, the coach, and is 29. Kei Mado is Miyako Tachibana, Soichiro’s twin sister, and plays in the Tokyo Musashino Kick Team Ladies.

The Key Frame of Aoashi Part 2.

What makes Aoashi different from other sports anime/manga?

Sports anime/manga has been around for years and is on the rise, but it’s still considered a niche genre, especially if you’re not into sports or don’t understand them outside of gym class. Most sports anime/manga follow one of two patterns.

A gifted person, either willingly or by force, joins a terrible team and is responsible for making it better. Or a complete novice with a lot of passion knows the rules and various facts about different players but has little to no skills.

Aoashi fits into both categories. Some sports anime make you feel like you’re watching a fantasy or superpower show instead of a regular sport.

There’s nothing wrong with that, but Aoashi is a breath of fresh air because it focuses on tactics. Ashito’s eyes change color and we see a crow whenever his instinct kicks in, but intuition isn’t enough to win.

Not only do you need to understand the rules, but you also need to know and respect your teammates. You need to know everything about how your teammates are playing so you don’t have to worry about them in the heat of the game.

Aoashi shows this beautifully with Ashito’s growth. He expects to keep his insights to himself and try to score alone, communicate and trust his teammates to score for and with him.

I don’t watch a lot of sports anime, but I’ll keep an eye out for Aoashi when chasing my next anime binge.