Ant-Man 3’s Jonathan Majors Explains How He Switches Up His Kang Performances

Jonathan Major’s portrayal of Kang the Conqueror promises to be very different from the last we saw. In his brief appearance on Loki, he didn’t play a powerful villain striving for dominance. In Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantimania, Majors will play a far more devastating character.

“Kang is an infinite number of different personalities,” Kevin Feige explained in a Quantumania featurette. To bring this new character to life, Majors focused on the character’s motivations and who he was playing opposite. In a recent press conference Looper attended, the actor went into detail about how he was preparing for the role.

“As antagonists, we follow our heroes,” noted Majors. It was important that he took inspiration from Scott and Hope (Evangeline Lilly) as the villain. Majors went on to explain: “You can’t piss someone off if you don’t know who they are. If you don’t know what the opposite of him is. If you don’t know what his hopes and dreams are. My goal is to do that.” According to Majors, he did this prep for Loki and studied series lead Tom Hiddleston so he could figure out what made him tick. That way he could come up with a persona that would sing and it sounds like he’s going to repeat the process for Quantimania.

“I studied Tom Hiddleston for hours every day,” Majors said. “And when that was done, I said, ‘Okay, Paul Rudd, you’re awake!'”