Another Day Out! Release Date

Fans have been waiting a long time to read Komi-San Wa Komyushou Desu Chapter 361. But for some unknown reason, the chapter didn’t make it onto the table last week. There is no need to worry as the chapter will surely be released this week. The previous release was all about the boys from Itan High School taking on the seniors from Warugaki High School in a soccer game. Without further ado, here’s everything you need to know about the next chapter.

In the following storyline, Komi and Tadano finally make it to the chapter. Fans have missed her in the last two chapters. It is possible that the trip is about another picnic of all classmates.

Komi-San Wa Komyushou Desu Chapter 361: What Will Happen Next?

The title and plot details of the latest outing have yet to be released publicly. The final chapter was all about the boys competing against the Warugaki High players. But Komi and Tadano were nowhere to be seen on the outing. Only for a short time did Komi appear in the chapter as the cheerleader for the game. But she wasn’t part of the rest of the game.

Therefore, Komi-San Wa Komyushou Desu Chapter 361 will bring these two back to the front lines. It’s also possible that both had separate plans during the game. The next chapter will bring the same event to the top. That being said, the rest of the class might also have a plan for a good day like this.

Summary of the previous chapter!

Komi-San Wa Komyushou Desu Chapter 360 began with all the students at the academy learning that another football match was about to begin. And so the team was called to the training ground to finalize strategy for the game against the Niwakashi High School boys. These players were both older and more experienced in the game. The chapter was then cut to the last part where the students were all lined up on the field.

At the start of the game, the Itan Private High boys were nervous. Seeing their opponents’ skills, they couldn’t understand what was happening. And they lost a goal in the process. But the boys were soon able to catch up. And so the chapter ended with Itan High School making it to the second qualifying round.

Komi-San Wa Komyushou Desu Chapter 361: Release Date

Fans are particularly curious to know where Komi and Tadano went during the school event. It’s possible they had other plans at the same time. So, Komi-San Wa Komyushou Desu Chapter 361 will be released non-stop this week. The final release date of the chapter is July 1, 2022. Fans can get all the chapters of the manga on Kodansha official pages only. So keep an eye on The Anime Daily for those updates right here.