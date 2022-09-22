Annie Potts Attributes One Major Quality To Iain Armitage’s Young Sheldon Success

Speaking to Variety, Meemaw actress Annie Potts opened up about helping Iain Armitage thrive on screen as a young Sheldon. “I think comedy is more musical. That’s one of the reasons Iain is so good at what he does — he’s very musical,” Potts said. That’s an interesting detail for Potts, as Armitage’s career took off thanks to the various YouTube reviews he’s done of various musicals and stage shows (via The New York Times). After his critical acclaim, Armitage quickly landed in Hollywood. The Meemaw actress continued by pointing out the young actor’s particular method of getting into the zone to channel his inner Sheldon Cooper. “When he’s practicing his lines, he’ll hear himself say it and change a note and hear himself say it until it sounds right to him and everyone else.” Potts went on to reveal that she uses a similar method to Armitage, though she does writes down her lines and says, “There’s something about writing that she internalizes for me.”

Potts has been a veteran of the big and small screen since the ’70s, so receiving praise from her must be endearing for Armitage. Armitage was consistently acclaimed for his role as a young Sheldon Cooper. Daniel Fienberg of The Hollywood Reporter applauded the young actor for bringing lightness to the otherwise snappy character of Sheldon, saying, “Armitage is a sweet kid who strikes a reasonable approximation of Jim Parsons.”