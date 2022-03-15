Annalisa Cochrane Of ‘Cobra Kai’ Fame: Bio, Family, Age, Personal life, Career, Physique

The stunning actress is well known for her role as Yasmine in Cobra Kai and her role in Into The Dark (2018). The rising talent has just recently begun to build a name for herself. Since she was a child, the actress has been interested in performing and acting.

Annalisa Cochrane Of ‘Cobra Kai’ Fame: Bio, Family, Age, Personal life

However, the actress claimed that she decided to pursue a profession in acting after seeing The

Chronicles Of Narnia: The Lion, The Witch, And The Wardrobe. Let us learn more about the charismatic actress.

Personal Life Of Annalisa Cochrane

Annalisa was born and raised in the state of Washington. Lis Cochrane is Annalisa’s mother. Steve Cochrane, her father, was a charismatic figure who adored art.

He is a well-known author, historian, and businessman. Annalisa has had an older sister who has always encouraged and driven her throughout her life. Her sister, Carin Cochrane, has a big influence on Annalisa’s profession.

Annalisa’s Childhood And Education

Annalisa finished her high school education in Wahington, where she attended a local private school with her parents.

Following that, Cochrane earned a bachelor’s degree in Media and Communications from Loyola Marymount University. After graduating from high school, the actor moved to Los Angeles to further her education.

Annalisa has always been interested in movies and has been practising her acting and performing skills since she was a child

She remarked in a show that viewing The Chronicles Of Narnia: The Lion, The Witch, And The Wardrobe gave her a lift and clarity in life, and that it convinced her that acting should be her professional choice. After relocating to Los Angeles, she began acting and began auditioning for various productions.

Annalisa Cochrane Is A Woman Of A Certain Age.

Annalisa Cochrane was born in the United States on June 21, 1996, in Gig Harbor. The actress is currently 25 years and 8 months old.

Cochrane, Annalisa Physical Characteristics

The actress is the ideal height for a leading lady. She is about 125 pounds and measures 5 feet 6 inches tall. Her hair is blonde, and her eyes are grey. The actress possesses all of the qualities expected of an actress.

Annalisa Cochrane’s Professional Life

In the year 2014, the stunning actress made her acting debut in the short film The Landlord. The next year, she starred in the film Flirting With Madness starring Travis Hammer and Anne Winters. The actress made her television debut in the American sitcom Baby Daddy not long after. In 2016, she was also lauded for her portrayal as Melanie on Modern Family.

She appeared in a number of television shows, including Henry Danger, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, and Famous in Love. She had a number of notable appearances in 2018 and 2019, including a comedy thriller Heathers in which she portrayed Shelby Dunnstock and a lead role in Kappa Crypto. She also acted in films such as Confessional and Apparition in 2019.

In 2021, she starred alongside Marianly Tejada, Chibuikem Uche, and Cooper Van Grootel in One Of Us Is Lying, in which she played Addy Prentiss. Another notable role that is currently airing on Netflix is Yasmine in Cobra Kai.

Annalisa Cochrane’s Net Worth Is Unknown.

The actress from America is still in the early stages of her profession and has a long way to go. The actress’s current net worth is estimated to be approximately $1.5 million. On several occasions, she was named the most popular TV actress.

Facts About Annalisa Cochrane

For a decade, the actress and her family lived in Pune, India.

She became a member of the Alphi Phi sorority while studying at Loyola Marymount University.

The young actress’s dating history is spotless.

Steve Cochrane, her father, is an author and businessman.

She has worked with a variety of production companies as an actress and performer.