Andrew Schulz Claims You People’s Major Kissing Scene Was Actually CGI

While speaking to Charlamagne Tha God on the Brilliant Idiots podcast, Andrew Schulz claimed that Jonah Hill and Lauren London’s kiss was fake.

“I don’t know if I should share this, but in the last scene of ‘You People,’ they don’t even kiss. It’s CGI. Swear to God, son,” Schulz said. The comedian revealed that Hill and London only became so close during the wedding scene, leaving Schulz wondering if there would be a cut to a different take. CGI was used instead, and according to Schulz, if viewers watch the scene closely, they can see the two actors’ faces being altered.

“[I thought]oh, they’re probably going to cut right there, but in the movie you could see their faces getting closer and then you could see their faces morph a little bit into a fake kiss,” he said. Schulz’s reveal has started on Social Media on fire, many viewers share the moment and tear up the film about it.

“Ayo, is it true?” @abraha_mikiele tweeted with laughing emojis. @keisean_raines responded, mentioning that the alleged CGI reveal wasn’t surprising due to the lack of chemistry between Hill and London. @txadel_ expressed confusion, wondering why actors would sign on for romantic roles if they were uncomfortable with physical intimacy.