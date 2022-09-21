Andor’s Morlana One Explained

Overall, Morlana One is a mining planet governed by the Preox-Morlana Corporation. While reporting to the Galactic Empire, Preox-Morlana is a separate entity. It has its own security forces who can investigate crimes and make arrests, all of which will come into play as the series continues.

The Preox-Morlana Corporation controls almost every aspect of life on Morlana One, not just the government. Its citizens are also its workers. In that way it resembles the mining towns of the American Wild West, where individual companies controlled everything. This, of course, leads to oppressive conditions that would compel someone to join a rebellion.

Morlana One is the first place “Andor” visits. In the opening scenes, Andor goes to a Morlana One brothel in search of his sister, only to run afoul of two Preox Morlana security guards nicknamed “Corpos” whom he must kill. This puts Preox-Morlana’s Deputy Inspector Syril Karn (Kyle Soller) on Andor’s trail, and soon he becomes obsessed with hunting him down (via Inverse).