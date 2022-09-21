Andor’s Denise Gough And Kyle Soller On Their Characters’ Motivations In The New Star Wars Series

Both of your characters definitely start out as Imperials. Did any of you do anything to adjust to being a menacing character in the evil empire? Have any of you been influenced by specific Star Wars villains that we’ve seen before?

Gough: No, because I had never seen Star Wars. I knew about Darth Vader, of course, and I knew about Palpatine because I worked with Ian McDiarmid [on the London stage in “Six Characters in Search of an Author”]. I knew there were bad guys and good guys and the dark side and the light side, but I wasn’t a fan of any of that stuff. But I’ll tell you who had a profound influence on me as a TV villain – Gus Fring from Breaking Bad and that sense of meticulous detail and cleanliness he has in his actions.

When I got to Dedra it was just as obvious as when she finally met Syril. They see kindred spirits in each other, that kind of obsessive-compulsive disorder: “I need things to get better. I need things that are really, really excellent.” But for me it was better [coming into the series] in that I wasn’t one to be totally influenced by Star Wars because I approached it the way I would approach a new play I’m working on.

It’s like new writing, great writing. It’s just that it’s “Star Wars”. That was the amazing thing. I didn’t think it was right for me until I read the first three scripts and I’m not even into it [the episodes]. I thought, “Oh, no, wait a minute. This isn’t science fiction. It’s brilliantly written, and it’s Star Wars. It’s only in the last few days that I’ve suddenly realized that I’m actually in “Star Wars”.