Andor’s BBY Dating System Explained

In real life, our calendar and years are labeled “BC” and “AD,” which is heavily influenced by Christianity. As noted by Live Science, BC stands for “before Christ,” while AD is Latin for “anno domini,” which translates to “in the year of the Lord.” So what does “BBY” mean in “Star Wars”? For example, does it mean “before Baby Yoda”?

Unfortunately no, Grogu is not part of the Star Wars dating system. However, BBY represents an incredibly historical moment in the Star Wars universe, namely the Battle of Yavin.

For the non-hardcore “Star Wars” fans, Yavin is the planet that houses the secret base of the Rebel Alliance in the first “Star Wars” film. The Battle of Yavin actually refers to the skirmish that leads to the destruction of the first Death Star. This means Andor is set five years before that momentous event – a win that Cassian Andor is partly responsible for, having helped steal the original Death Star plans during the events of Rogue One. By stealing the plans, Andor and the rest of his team give the Rebel Alliance an opportunity to destroy the Death Star, which would have become yet another symbol of Imperial oppression. From this point forward, the years are referred to as “Before the Battle of Yavin,” also known as BBY, or “After the Battle of Yavin,” or “ABY.”

Although Cassian himself will never refer to the year using this qualifier, it helps viewers place these events within the larger framework of Star Wars history.